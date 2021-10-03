News

Scores feared killed as landing jetty collapses in Rivers

Many people were feared dead when a landing jetty collapsed in Isaka community, Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Eyewitnesses said many of the victims were on a queue to board a boat from the community to Port Harcourt before the incident occurred.

An eyewitness who gave his name as Isaac Walter said there was a burial in the area and many people were in attendance.

He said: “On our way back, people queued to board the vessel. In that process, the jetty caved in and so many people fell into the river. Few of them were rescued.”

