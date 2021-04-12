Metro & Crime

Scores homeless as rainstorm wrecks havoc in Ondo community

No fewer than 40 houses were on Sunday night destroyed at Igisogba Area of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State following the rainstorm that wrecked havoc in the community.

 

Following the incident, residents of the affected houses have been  rendered homeless while most of the building were destroyed completely.

 

Many of the displaced residents were being sheltered by their neighbours while others were accommodated by their family members.

 

According to some of the residents, some of the affected buildings collapsed after their roofs were pulled off by the storm.

 

Also affected by the rainstorm which was accompanied by heavy downpour were churches, shops as well as electricity poles.

 

With the development, the community has been plunged into total darkness due falling electricity poles.

 

The incident had also paralysed the social-economic activities of the community which is now at its lowest ebb.

