Scores injured as soldiers, bandits clash on Kaduna -Abuja Road

Some travellers were yesterday injured, when bandits opened fire on their vehicles along the Kaduna – Abuja expressway. Some of the soldiers who also immediately launched an attack on the bandits to foil their plan were said to have been injuerd. However, the security operatives comprising military and the police were able to successfully repel the bandits. The attack took place just before the Olam Feeds Company, between the company and Dutse a village along the express way on Friday afternoon.

The Kaduna State Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, visited the route to see things for himself. Travellers who were injured were said to have been treated at Olam Feeds Clinic before they were referred to another specialist hospital for comprehensive medical attention. Meanwhile, the commissioner also disclosed that security forces – both ground and air – are currently pursuing the remnants of the armed bandits in the adjoining forest

