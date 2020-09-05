News

Scores injured as soldiers, bandits clash on Kaduna -Abuja Road

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Some travellers were yesterday injured, when bandits opened fire on their vehicles along the Kaduna – Abuja expressway. Some of the soldiers who also immediately launched an attack on the bandits to foil their plan were said to have been injuerd. However, the security operatives comprising military and the police were able to successfully repel the bandits. The attack took place just before the Olam Feeds Company, between the company and Dutse a village along the express way on Friday afternoon.

The Kaduna State Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, visited the route to see things for himself. Travellers who were injured were said to have been treated at Olam Feeds Clinic before they were referred to another specialist hospital for comprehensive medical attention. Meanwhile, the commissioner also disclosed that security forces – both ground and air – are currently pursuing the remnants of the armed bandits in the adjoining forest

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

602 repentant Boko Haram members renounce membership

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

No fewer than 602 repentant Boko Haram members yesterday denounced their membership of the group and swore Oath of Allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.   The former insurgents, who had completed a de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration programme, denounced their membership of the insurgent group at the Malam Sidi Camp in Kwami Local Government […]
News Top Stories

Debt: Contractors protest at finance ministry

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Thousands of local contractors yesterday besieged Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to press for release of their outstanding payment which they claimed spanned between five and 12 years.   With a chant of “Zainab pay us, you paid your contractor husband”, aggrieved contractors barricaded entrance to the Ministry of Finance, thus disrupting […]
News

Health experts slam US for hoarding remdesivir, the only drug licensed to treat Covid-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Public health experts on Wednesday criticized the U.S. for securing a large supply of the only drug licensed so far to treat COVID-19. The U.S. government announced this week that it had an agreement with Gilead Sciences to make the bulk of their production of remdesivir available to Americans for the next three months. The Department of Health and Human […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: