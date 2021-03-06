Scores injured, houses burnt in Ikenne over Obaship tussle

Scores of people were on Friday injured while several houses were burnt in Ikenne, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State when residents of the town engaged one another in a bloody clash over a protracted Obaship tussle.

Ikenne is the hometown of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and the local government area of the state governor Dapo Abiodun.

New Telegraph learnt that pandemonium broke out when the reigning monarch of the town, Oba Onakade announced the celebration of a traditional festival known as “Jabajaba”.

The monarch had directed the town crier to disseminate the information across the community for the preparatory rites.

This decision, however, did not go down well with the opposing side who allegedly attacked the town crier and seized the gong, leading to a bloody clash between the two parties.

The opposing party accused Oba Onakade of trying to forcefully take over a piece of land where traditional rites are performed in the town by fencing it off.

New Telegraph further gathered that, the protracted Obaship tussle in the town is presently a subject of litigation in court.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, disclosing that six suspects have been arrested in connection to the unrest.

Oyeyemi said, policemen from the Sagamu Area Command were drafted to the area to maintain law and order, adding that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun also visited the town on Saturday for an on-the-spot assessment and peace talks.

The PPRO said the police boss met separately with the two opposing sides and warned them to eschew violence and follow the due process of the law to resolve their differences.

