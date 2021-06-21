Politics

Scores injured in fracas between two APC rival groups in Kwara

Several people were reported injured and hospitalised during a fracas in Offa in the Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State on Sunday when supporters of two prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts clashed in the ancient town.

It was learnt that the crisis which started last week was reported to be an over supremacy battle between the two political leaders, as they embarked on separate ward rallies in Offa.

It was gathered that dangerous weapons were freely used by the party supporters said to have been brought from outside the state, as one person reportedly shot on the head and in critical condition is receiving treatment at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ilorin.

Eyewitness accounts also had it that several people sustained varying degrees of injury in the melee that ensued.

Some of the people interviewed said that the clash was between supporters of the Commissioner for Water Resources, Femi Agbaje and the Senator representing Kwara South senatorial district of the state, Lola Ashiru.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident saying that, “at about 3: 45pm on Sunday, while on a rally in his ward around Tumade area of Offa, Commissioner for Water Resources, Kwara State, Alhaji Femi Agbaje, and his group were allegedly attacked by some hoodlums wielding dangerous weapons and two of his men were injured in the fracas. The hoodlums have disappeared before the arrival of policemen to the scene. The two injured victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

