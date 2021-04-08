Scores Injured In Tsaragi/ Kange communal clash

Scores of people were reportedly injured during a communal clash that broke out early Thursday between the people of Tsaragi and Kange; both in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Though the cause of the clash could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, eyewitnesses said no death was recorded in the incident.

The eyewitnesses, however, confirmed that some people sustained varying degrees of injuries in the melee that ensued between the two communities.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the outbreak of violence in Tsaragi and Kange communities, adding that normalcy had since been restored in the two communities.

