Scores injured, shops burnt as Yoruba, Hausa clash in Ogun

Pandemonium broke out yesterday in Ogun State when Yorubas and some Hausa settlers engaged themselves in a bloody clash at the popular Lafenwa market in Abeokuta, the state capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the clash which started on Monday evening snowballed into a full blown crisis yesterday morning as several shops were burnt and many persons injured. It was further gathered that, the clash was ignited by a fight between a Yoruba man and an Hausa man.

The Hausa man, it was learnt was seriously injured and presumed dead, a development which provoked the Hausa settlers who allegedly went on rampage, destroying properties worth millions of Naira.

An eyewitness who confirmed the incident to our correspondent said, the crisis took a worse turn when the Seriki Hausa (head of Hausa settlers) who was called to intervene in the crisis was seriously injured. “The Seriki Hausa who was called upon to settle the issue was injured and this further worsened the crisis.

“The man is currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ida-Aba”, the source who preferred anonymity told our correspondent.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, disclosing that, the situation had been brought under control.

He, however disclosed that no life was lost contrary to report that an Hausa man was killed, adding that, the police had arrested several persons in connection to the crisis.

“I’m aware of the clash, but the situation has been brought under control and we have made some arrest. I don’t want to disclose the number of persons we have arrested, but we have made some arrest.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...