Scores injured, shops burnt as Yorubas/Hausas clash in Ogun

Pandemonium broke out Tuesday in Ogun state when Yorubas and some Hausa settlers engaged themselves in a bloody clash at the popular Lafenwa market in Abeokuta, the state capital.

New Telegraph learnt that the clash which started on Monday evening snowballed into a full blown crisis by Tuesday morning as several shops were burnt and many others injured.

It was further gathered that, the clash was ignited by a fight between a Yoruba man and a Hausa man.

The Hausa man, it was learnt was seriously injured and presumed dead, a development which provoked the Hausa settlers, who allegedly went on rampage, destroying properties worth millions of Naira.

An eyewitness, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said the crisis took a turn for the worse when the Seriki Hausa (head of Hausa settlers) who was called to intervene in the crisis was seriously injured.

“The Seriki Hausa who was called upon to settle the issue was injured and this further worsened the crisis.

“The man is currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ida-Aba”, the source who preferred anonymity told our correspondent.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, disclosing that, the situation had been brought under control.

He, however, insisted that no life was lost contrary to the report that a Hausa man was killed, adding that, the police had arrested several persons in connection to the crisis.

Insecurity: Gunmen go haywire, kill 65, abduct many in Niger communities

Daniel Atori, Minna

Armed bandits numbering over 200 went haywire across Niger communities killing well over 60 vigilantes and five villagers in Tungan Magajiya in Rijau Local Government Area and Paikpa village in Munya Local Government Area of the state.

The two separate attacks occurred on Sunday and Monday night.

In a similar incident around Paikpa village, gunmen killed no fewer than five villagers while a number of others were seriously injured in the midnight raid.

New Telegraph learnt that, the 60 local vigilantes were killed at Sakaba, a border village between Niger and Kebbi states on Sunday night at about 9.00pm in an ambush.

The vigilantes were from Sakaba in Kebbi State and their counterparts from Tungan Magajia and Rijau in Niger State who were on a joint patrol along the area due to the incessant gunmen attacks on communities in the area.

According to a source close to Rijau, the vigilantes were on the trail of the gunmen, said to be numbering over 200, after receiving information about their movement unknown to them (vigilantes) that an informant had alerted the gunmen that they were being trail by them.

The gunmen immediately divided themselves into two with one group laying ambush while others advance forward. The vigilantes, unaware of the ambush, found themselves at the centre of the gunmen who opened fire on them from behind and in front.

It was further gathered that those vigilantes who gun could not penetrate, were hacked down with machetes and other weapons.

Twelve of the victims were from Rijau while the remaining 48 were from Sakaba and Tungan Magajiya.

