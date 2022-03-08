News

Scores injured, shops burnt as Yorubas/Hausas clash in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Pandemonium broke out Tuesday in Ogun state when Yorubas and some Hausa settlers engaged themselves in a bloody clash at the popular Lafenwa market in Abeokuta, the state capital.

New Telegraph learnt that the clash which started on Monday evening snowballed into a full blown crisis by Tuesday morning as several shops were burnt and many others injured.

It was further gathered that, the clash was ignited by a fight between a Yoruba man and a Hausa man.

The Hausa man, it was learnt was seriously injured and presumed dead, a development which provoked the Hausa settlers, who allegedly went on rampage, destroying properties worth millions of Naira.

An eyewitness, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said the crisis took a turn for the worse when the Seriki Hausa (head of Hausa settlers) who was called to intervene in the crisis was seriously injured.

“The Seriki Hausa who was called upon to settle the issue was injured and this further worsened the crisis.

“The man is currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ida-Aba”, the source who preferred anonymity told our correspondent.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, disclosing that, the situation had been brought under control.

He, however, insisted that no life was lost contrary to the report that a Hausa man was killed, adding that, the police had arrested several persons in connection to the crisis.

METRO (pix: gunmen)

Insecurity: Gunmen go haywire, kill 65, abduct many in Niger communities

Daniel Atori, Minna

Armed bandits numbering over 200 went haywire across Niger communities killing well over 60 vigilantes and five villagers in Tungan Magajiya in Rijau Local Government Area and Paikpa village in Munya Local Government Area of the state.

The two separate attacks occurred on Sunday and Monday night.

In a similar incident around Paikpa village, gunmen killed no fewer than five villagers while a number of others were seriously injured in the midnight raid.

New Telegraph learnt that, the 60 local vigilantes were killed at Sakaba, a border village between Niger and Kebbi states on Sunday night at about 9.00pm in an ambush.

The vigilantes were from Sakaba in Kebbi State and their counterparts from Tungan Magajia and Rijau in Niger State who were on a joint patrol along the area due to the incessant gunmen attacks on communities in the area.

According to a source close to Rijau, the vigilantes were on the trail of the gunmen, said to be numbering over 200, after receiving information about their movement unknown to them (vigilantes) that an informant had alerted the gunmen that they were being trail by them.

The gunmen immediately divided themselves into two with one group laying ambush while others advance forward. The vigilantes, unaware of the ambush, found themselves at the centre of the gunmen who opened fire on them from behind and in front.

It was further gathered that those vigilantes who gun could not penetrate, were hacked down with machetes and other weapons.

Twelve of the victims were from Rijau while the remaining 48 were from Sakaba and Tungan Magajiya.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Abdulsalami, Kukah seek suspension of protests

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

  …says right to protest, not absolute   The National Peace Committee (NPC) has urged Nigerians involved in the #EndSARS protests to take a break and avoid the hijack of their noble cause by hoodlums, criminals and social miscreants.   The committee also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take very seriously the grievances that the […]
News

Our helicopter had issues, later fixed – UN,

Posted on Author Emmanel Onani, Abuja

The United Nations Humanitarian Service (UNHAS) has said that its helicopter that was bound for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, developed fault shortly after take-off from Banki, a town that borders Cameroon. According to the UN, the helicopter had to make an emergency landing, upon which repairs were effected before the chopper flew back to […]
News

Tax: Multichoice Africa rejects tribunal’s ruling

Posted on Author Our Reporters

MultChoice Africa Holdings (MAH), the parent company of MultiChoice Nigeria, has rejected Tuesday’s ruling of the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT), which dismissed its appeal against the $342million Value Added Tax (VAT) bill slapped on it by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). The company, which made its position known in a statement released on Wednesday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica