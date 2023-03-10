Scores Killed As Herdsmen Overrun Six LGAs In Benue

……48 polling units to be relocated before March 18 polls over attacks.

With few days to the conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections, suspected Fulani terrorists have overrun six local government areas in Benue State, killing over 34 people in the last seven days.

The local government areas affected include Gwer-West, Kwande, Makurdi, Agatu, Logo and Guma, the homestead of Governor Samuel Ortom.

The State Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Dr Michael Uba who disclosed this at a news conference in Makurdi said the attack was simultaneous, unprovoked and coordinated.

Dr Uba added that the attacks are tactical, stressing that the killings are also politically motivated and timed to coincide with the electoral season.

Statistics available to New Telegraph showed that 8 mourners who came for the burial of the members who were killed in similar circumstances by the herders were attacked and brutally killed in Gwer-West.

It was gathered that more than 7 were killed in Guma and 19 in Kwande local government areas of the state.

Dr Uba stated that property worth millions of naira have been destroyed and hordes of inhabitants including women and children rendered homeless are now taking refuge in areas considered to be safe.

“This is the first time in the history of Fulani herders, terrorists attack in the state that six local governments are under attack simultaneously. The local governments are Guma, Makurdi, Gwer-West, Kwande, Agatu and Logo.

“This new dimension speaks volumes of command room coordination and strategy. This is a strategic attempt to attack from all corners of the state as it is tactical. The attempts are also politically timed to coincide with the electoral season”.

Narrating the ordeal of the attacks in the Kwande local government area, the Chairman of the council, Mr Orjiir Gbande, said the killings began with the discovery of large deposits of gold and other mineral resources by illegal miners.

Gbande said on assumption of office, he noticed the concentration of illegal miners in the area and confronted the matter headlong during which 40 of them were arrested and handed over to security agencies for necessary action.

He described the gruesome attack and killings in the local government as “organized and coordinated” as according to him the invaders, who did not it come with their cattle, attacked seven council wards simultaneously burning down houses, killing residents and occupying their homes.

“Two weeks ago, 18 casualties were recorded. Last week, when it became beyond the capacity of the local government, we invited the military through the 72 Brigade Command and the Commander directed his men led by Captain Osita who is based in Katsina-Ala to commence the action. They moved into Kwande.

“So I insisted that they must recover the corpses themselves because they kept telling us that we are lying and to the glory of God, he led himself and recovered about 8 corpses within two hours”.

He disclosed that as the attacks and killings fester, he has applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the relocation of 48 polling units in three council wards before the rescheduled March 18 polls to enable electorates within the affected communities also exercise their franchise.

He said, “as I talk to you, we have applied to the INEC for the relocation of about 48 polling units in three council wards before the March 18 elections if at all the election is going to be held and if the communities affected are to participate in the forthcoming election”, said Gbande.

The Kwande local government helmsman, therefore, appealed to the federal government to act fast to save the lives of thousands of people wallowing in the wilderness to resettle down peacefully before the exit of the President Mohammadu Buhari-led administration.

Like this: Like Loading...