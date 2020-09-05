News

Scores killed as military airstrikes hit bandits’ hideout in Kaduna

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Defence Headquarters yesterday said the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike has neutralised several armed bandits in air raids on their camps in the Kuduru and Kwaimbana Forest areas of Kaduna State. Director of Defence Information (DDI), Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Maj.- Gen. John Enenche, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the successes were achieved through separate air strikes carried out on Wednesday and Thursday.

Related Articles
News

Ondo ex-LG chair, Sowore, others join APC

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

With two months to the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, a former chairman of Ese- Odo Local Government area of the state, Mr. Akinwunmi Sowore has led no fewer than 1,200 defectors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).   The defectors, who were formerly members of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party […]
News

SUJIMOTO MEETS FCT MINISTER OF STATE, DR. RAMATU TIJJANI ALIYU, SET TO PARTNER ON HOUSING DEVELOPMENT IN ABUJA

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto Construction, a luxury real estate company, Sijibomi Ogundele have extolled the leadership qualities of the Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. (Mrs.) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu who he described as being a passionate administrator and an example of quality leadership as she pilots […]
News

Ajimobi’s remains buried at his Oluyole, Ibadan residence

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan The remains of the former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died of coronavirus on Thursday, June 25 were laid to rest in his Oluyole, Ibadan residence at 9.25 a.m. The burial was conducted amidst tight security and full compliance to the COVID-19 guidelines monitored by the officials of the […]

