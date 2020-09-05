Scores killed as military airstrikes hit bandits’ hideout in Kaduna

The Defence Headquarters yesterday said the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike has neutralised several armed bandits in air raids on their camps in the Kuduru and Kwaimbana Forest areas of Kaduna State. Director of Defence Information (DDI), Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Maj.- Gen. John Enenche, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the successes were achieved through separate air strikes carried out on Wednesday and Thursday.
Related Articles
Ondo ex-LG chair, Sowore, others join APC
With two months to the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, a former chairman of Ese- Odo Local Government area of the state, Mr. Akinwunmi Sowore has led no fewer than 1,200 defectors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The defectors, who were formerly members of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SUJIMOTO MEETS FCT MINISTER OF STATE, DR. RAMATU TIJJANI ALIYU, SET TO PARTNER ON HOUSING DEVELOPMENT IN ABUJA
The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto Construction, a luxury real estate company, Sijibomi Ogundele have extolled the leadership qualities of the Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. (Mrs.) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu who he described as being a passionate administrator and an example of quality leadership as she pilots […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ajimobi’s remains buried at his Oluyole, Ibadan residence
Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan The remains of the former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died of coronavirus on Thursday, June 25 were laid to rest in his Oluyole, Ibadan residence at 9.25 a.m. The burial was conducted amidst tight security and full compliance to the COVID-19 guidelines monitored by the officials of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)