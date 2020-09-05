Scores killed as military airstrikes hit bandits’ hideout in Kaduna

The Defence Headquarters yesterday said the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike has neutralised several armed bandits in air raids on their camps in the Kuduru and Kwaimbana Forest areas of Kaduna State. Director of Defence Information (DDI), Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Maj.- Gen. John Enenche, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the successes were achieved through separate air strikes carried out on Wednesday and Thursday.

