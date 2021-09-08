Scores of defections brighten APC’s chances in Anambra

OKEY MADUFORO reports that increasing defections of political bigwigs to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State is brightening the chances of the party ahead of the November 6 Governorship Election in the state

Ahead of the governorship elections in Anambra State, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba’s joy knows no bounds following the litany of defections to his party in the state.

Uba has been a journey to convince all and sundry that he is the winner and candidate of his party since the controversial primary election in the state despite his fellow aspirants still challenging the conduct and outcome of the exercise in court.

Just last week President Muhammadu Buhari handed him over the flag of the party as candidate and ever since there have been several defections to his party from both the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The list is limitless from National Assembly to State Assembly members both serving and non-serving.

For his two kinsmen and fellow candidates from the same Aguata local government area of Anambra South Senatorial District, Prof Charles Soludo of APGA and Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the PDP these are no easy times but trying times.

These defections appear to have swollen the fortunes of both the APC and the candidate Senator Uba and the party seem to be alive in Anambra State. Reports has it that more people are still being pressured to join the APC ahead of the gubernatorial election in November this year.

According to most of the defectors their reasons are that Anambra need to connect to the centre of government in Abuja and this would attract federal presence to the state in the area of basic infrastructures and juicy appointments. Some also alleged high-handedness by the leadership of their former parties APGA and PDP during the primary elections.

Some contend that there is no internal democracy in their former parties in the nomination of the candidates. Political watchers are divided over their reasons for defection as against what is on the ground in Anambra State.

They contend that the alleged absence of internal democracy in their former parties has always been the tradition of Anambra party politics which most of them were beneficiaries.

The defected lawmakers from the State Assembly found themselves lucky to have made the list of candidates for the party during the primary election and some other aspirants who did not make the list were re- garded as villains who played insubordination against the party even when it was obvious that there were horse-trading before, during and after that primary election.

It is being wondered how suddenly the lawmakers dictated the absence of internal democracy in the party to warrant their cross carpeting. Similarly the lawmakers were also aware of the controversy that trailed the APC primary election in the state which also shows cased lack of internal democracy in the conduct of the party election.

Against this backdrop, it is being canvassed in some quarters that the lawmakers may have been promised National Assembly tickets in the 2023 general election and some may have been promised a return ticket back to the State Assembly. However most promises made in Anambra politics are never kept when one recalls the agreement reached before the impeachment of the former governor Mr Peter Obi.

The then Speaker Mike Balonwu was promised a National Assembly ticket for Onitsha North and South Federal Constituency which was not kept most members of the State Assembly we’re promised return tickets to the State Assembly never made it but for the two members from Anaocha state constituencies who were even opposed to the impeachment.

Ozo Ughamadu, who was Deputy Speaker as it were was to be Speaker of the new Assembly but a fresher and nonranking member Chief Anayo Nnebe became the speaker while Humphrey Nsofor the then-Majority leader became Special Assistant to the governor of Assembly matters.

Consequent upon this, it is being feared that those promises made before the defection may not be honoured going by the experience of the past and the APC as a party cherishes the old founding members of the party more than the defectors which the party still has its reservations about their loyalty.

They are seen by the APC as jobbers who were used as a means to a targeted end and are dumped when the deal is done. Victims of such incidents include Cyril Maduabum and Senator Ikechukwu Obiora who were serving National Assembly members that left the PDP for the then Action Congress of Nigeria ACN. They lost their tickets to Chief Chris Atuegwu and Ben Chuks Nwosu despite their clout and deep-rooted political structures.

Naturally the old members of the APC have ambitions that they are nursing and should the party win the November governorship election they will certainly oppose any attempt to impose a newcomer as the candidate of the party when they were laboured for the victory of the party and it is not unlikely that should the new comers emerge victoriously they are capable of returning to their initial party.

Reasons of returning Anambra State back to the center of government in the country have been challenged by some observers.

Since 1979 the South East have always been accused of not being part of the center because both the then old Imo and Anambra states were in the Nigerian People’s Party (NPP) while the government at the center is the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

The membership of former Premier manof Eastern Nigeria Chief Micheal Okpara did not help matters as the then Imo state remained as it were with pockets of uncompleted projects before the military took over in 1983.

Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu who when he returned to Nigeria from exile joined the NPN to take the then Anambra state to the center but his party members allegedly masterminded his failure to late Dr Onwudiwe of the NPP at the Senatorial election.

It is not in doubt that the NPN government at the center constructed the Onitsha – Enugu Expressway as well as the Port Harcourt- Enugu Expressway and other projects as it were and both the old Anambra and Imo states were under the control of the NPP, a party that is not in charge at the center.

Most land mark projects in the five states of the South East are those executed by the NPP government of Late Sam Mbakwe and Senator Jim Nwobodo while those constructed by the party at the center are in a great of disrepair and more than 35 years ago and it is only in the last five years that they are being given attention.

The PDP government while in school office still campaigned about Anambra being at the center of government but the party denied a PDP sitting governor from securing a second term ticket and even his successor Dr Chris Ngige was fought by the same PDP government in the center and funds for federal projects executed by the then PDP government in Anambra State were not refunded to the state until an APGA government led by Mr Peter Obi came into the saddle.

While former President Olusegun Obasanjo was in the saddle the Onitsha- Owerri expressway was awarded at the second term in office campaign of the president as well as that of Onitsha-Enugu Expressway but the first project was completed under the regime of Peter Obi even Anambra State is not a PDP state but APGA under Peter Obi.

The current Onitsha-Enugu Expressway is still ongoing under an APC government at the centre but Anambra State government is APGA. Apparently, the connection to the centre mantra that has become the singsong of the defectors are further being challenged by members of their former parties.

According to them, most of the programs initiated and executed by the APC-government were done and supervised by the APGA led government in Anambra State and the people of Anambra benefited from them without the state being at center.

It is also being asked why President Buhari never endorsed Comrade Tony Nwoye as the party candidate in the last gubernatorial election even when he won the primary election neat and clear. For the PDP defectors, political watchers wonder at what point APC became the wonderful bride.

They still asked at what point did a party they regarded as anti-Igbo and party owned by Fulani Herdsmen became a party that has the interest of Igbos at heart. Are the defectors vindicating the Minister for Labor and Employment Sen Chris Ngige that APC is pro Igbo when in those days of Action Congress AC and Action Congress of Nigeria ACN they never supported him.

Ngige was seen as the black sheep of the house for being a member of the APC that sent Igbos packing from Lagos under the regime of Babatunde Fashola and a party that never had an Igbo man as a Service Chief in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Could it be that some former public office holders and serving Political appointees are afraid of the powers that be dusting their anti-corruption files for probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC?

It is also being wondered how these dramatis personae and involved in these defections would be able to generate support for APC when they never consulted members of their constituencies and Senatorial Districts before the cross carpet.

For the duo of Prof Soludo and Mr Ozigbo, it is a critical challenge for them and the rest of the members of their respective parties. Both Ozigbo and Soludo have to play the politics the Anambra style before their dreams are turned to nightmares.

These defections appear to be designed in such a way to prove that APC is on ground in Anambra State and to convince the power that be in Aso Rock that their candidate has acceptability in the state. With such records of achievements through the defections the declaration of APC as the winner of the November governorship election would not sound controversial.

That explains why both Governor Obiano and Peter Obi have to also play the politics the Anambra way or lose their deposits in this all-important contest.

Obiano has to fight to ensure that APGA does not die in his hands and Obi has to prove that he has the capacity to be nominated as the PDP presidential candidate in 2023. Senator Uba is the new kid in town and his capacity to sway votes to his favour is unequalled going by the platoon of APC party heavyweights behind him across the country.

