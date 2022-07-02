Metro & Crime

Scores of kidnapped children rescued from church’s underground cell in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

A number of children, who were suspected to be kidnapped victims, had been found in an underground cell of a church in Valentino Area of Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The heinous activity of the church was blown open on Friday night when residents of the area besieged the church.

It was learnt that the children were allegedly kidnapped and kept in the underground apartment of the church.

A source said the victims were over 50 while the police had rescued them and arrested the pastor and some members of the church.

In a viral video, the children were seen in a patrol vehicle of the police which took them to the Yaba Police Station in Ondo.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

