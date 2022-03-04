Metro & Crime

Scores of PDP members defect to APC in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost scores of its members in Osi Ward in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the state to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The erstwhile PDP faithful, who were said to be loyalists of the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, adduced impunity by those at the helm of affairs of the PDP in Osi Ward for their defection, alleging that they lacked democratic credentials.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Mr. Sunday Ayeni (Asalubu), said: “We have lost faith in the leadership of PDP in Osi community, the entire Ekiti Local Government Area and Kwara State in general and so we have no choice than to join the APC.”

Another defector, Mr. Abiodun James, who until the defection was the PDP Ward Treasurer in Osi Ward 2, promised on behalf of others that they would henceforth join hands with APC members and woo more PDP members into APC.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, while receiving the defectors, said the development was heartwarming and reassuring, adding that it was a testament to the commitment of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq to infrastructural development and social intervention and empowerment across the 16 local government areas of the state.

 

