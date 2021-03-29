Business

Scores stranded as bad weather grounds airlines in Kano, planes diverted to Abuja

Posted on

Scores of passengers, among them prominent citizens including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who could not attend the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium as aircraft could not land or take off from and to the Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.
The Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), however, cited adverse weather condition as the reason aircraft could not operate to the city and Kaduna on Monday. Flights to the two major cities were diverted to the Abuja airport.
A source from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) told New Telegraph that the prevailing meteorological condition fell below the prescribed weather minima for the airports.
The source said flights had to be diverted in the airports because it was not safe to initiate any landing or take off of any flight when the weather is below the internationally prescribed minima.
Weather minima are criteria, determined by airline operators, that govern whether a particular aircraft under the control of a particular pilot may take off or land at a particular civil aerodrome. They include runway visual range and critical height for a landing and runway visual range and cloud ceiling for takeoff.
A weather minima, in aviation parlance, is the conducive meteorological condition safe for flight operations in any aerodrome.
Many prominent Nigerians, including Vice President Yemi Osibanjo and governors could not fly to Kano on Monday to attend the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium.

