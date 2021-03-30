News

Scores stranded as bad weather grounds airlines in Kano

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Scores of passengers, among them prominent citizens including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who could not attend the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium as aircraft could not land or take off from and to the Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.

 

The Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) however cited adverse weather condition as the reason aircraft could not operate to the city and Kaduna on Monday. Flights to the two major cities were diverted to the Abuja airport.

 

A source from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) told New Telegraph that the prevailing meteorological condition fell below the prescribed weather minima for the airports.

The source said flights had to be diverted in the airports because it was not safe to initiate any landing or take off of any flight when the weather is below the internationally prescribed minima.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Court adjourns El-Zakzaky, wife trial to March 31

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

A Kaduna State High Court, yesterday, adjourned the trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, to March 31 for further hearing. Justice Gideon Kurada, who presided at the resumed trial of the IMN leader, adjourned the case until March 31 to allow the prosecution […]
News

U.S. Congress blames Boeing, FAA failures for 737 MAX crashes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed all 346 passengers and crew aboard were the “horrific culmination” of failures by the plane maker and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a U.S. House panel concluded after an 18-month investigation. The crashes “were not the result of a singular failure, technical mistake, or mismanaged event,” the House Transportation […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: NAFDAC processing 21 herbal medicine products for listing

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…approves Pax Herbal Cugzin for safety use     T he National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said it was currently processing 21 herbal medicine products for ‘safe to use’ or listing status, which their manufacturers claimed to be effective as immune booster against symptoms of COVID-19. In a statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica