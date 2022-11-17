Scoring Buhari’s achievements in N’Delta through MNDA, NDDC

President Muhammadu Buhari took determined steps to rewrite the narrative of development in the Niger Delta region without fanfare. Recently, a publication from NDDC showing a list of 2506 completed projects in the nine states of the Niger Delta within his tenure from 2015 till 2022 has shown he was working all along.

The publication, it was learnt, was part of the transparent and accountable leadership initiated by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana.

Mr. Umana Okon Umana, had earlier promised to publish list of projects completed by the President Buhari’s administration during an Interview on a Radio Nigeria Audience Participatory Programme, “Politics Nationwide”.

His reason for this was that Nigerians could be harsh in their judgment as a result of lack of information. The Honourable Minister therefore scored the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government high on project executions in the Niger Delta region.

“This administration has done very well. That is why one of my key deliverables as Honourable Minister is that we are going to publish a Compendium of completed projects, not only for the MNDA but also for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

About 2506 projects undertaken by the Commission which include roads, shore protection, solar water, buildings, desilting, electricity, canalisation among others in the nine States of the Niger Delta region, show that Buhari’s achievement in the region is remarkable. While the road projects dominated the list. Hundreds of communities in the Niger Delta region are beneficiaries of these projects, which has helped in the socio- economic development of the region.

The Director, Corporate Affairs, NDDC, Dr Ibitoye Abosede, explained that the publication was in response to an increasing demand for accountability by members of the public.He said The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is aware of an increasing need to be seen to be more accountable to the public and to conduct our affairs in a more transparent manner in other to tell the people of the Niger Delta region the achievements of the current administration.

“Entrenching the tenets of Accountability and transparency in our activities, forms a part of the thrust of the new leadership supervised by the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana.”The purpose of this publication is to give the communities where the project is located the opportunity to verify and confirm that the listed projects were actually completed”.

Basically, The administration of President Buhari has improved the living conditions of the people of Niger Delta region particularly in the area of infrastructure and economic development. For instance, the soon-to-be inaugurated 338km East-West Road, running across four States of the Niger Delta region namely Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom, is now almost ready for handing over to the people, more than a decade after the contract was first awarded.

Apart from the East West Road, the 39km Bodo-Bonny Bridges and Road project is another landmark infrastructure project being delivered by the Buhari Administration for the people of the Niger Delta. Comprising several bridges, as well as a road network, it will connect Bonny Island, Nigeria’s gas hub, to Ogoniland on the Rivers Mainland, opening up several once-isolated communities for commerce, investment and development.

That’s not all. Now, after close to two decades of false starts, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has seen the light of day, with the signing of the historic PIB into law by President Buhari on August 16, 2021. This is yet another jinx broken by President Buhari. The PIA will make available an estimated $500 million annually for host communities to deploy for developmental projects – this is unprecedented in the history of Nigeria. Never before has any administration dedicated fund specifically to serve host communities who live with the devastating effects of oil exploitation.

Ogoniland clean up:

The project described as the biggest clean-up project in the world is a project that continues to attract both national and global attention. That is why it is not surprising that from time to time, envoys from countries like the Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom, and the U.S, pay fact-finding visits to remediation sites. Local and International Non-Governmental Organizations and other interest groups are not left out.

In June 2016, the Buhari administration started the implementation of the 2011 United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report on Ogoniland devastated by decades of oil spills. An Inter-Ministerial committee on Hydrocarbon Pollution Restoration Project (HYPREP) (now under the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs) was established. HYPREP had since commenced the clean-up and restoration of the region devastated by oil spills.

President Buhari has shown in action that his administration is determined to make a difference in Ogoni land. Even the traducers of the Buhari led government have agreed that the clean up exercise in Ogoni land is a priority project of President Buhari as they have seen stronger institutions being put in place to fasten the project.

It must be stated here that, the recent transfer of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs by the Federal Government, is a welcome development, as it will among other benefits, hasten the slow pace of work on the Ogoni clean-up. More so, with a seasoned administrator, Mr. Umana Okon Umana as the Minister. The clean-up is expected to move faster than how it were.

Finally, President Buhari initiated the take-off of the Nigerian Maritime University in Okerenkoko, Delta State. The University was granted approval in January 2018 by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to commence undergraduate degree programmes effective 2017/18 session, and commenced academic activities on April 12, 2018.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved an increase in the take-off grant allocated to the Maritime University from the N2 billion to N5 billion. Similarly, in November 2017, the President also approved an additional N1 billion to support essential infrastructure works and staff recruitment in the University and so many intervention programmes of the federal government in the region.

Furthermore, the recent reintroduction of overseas scholarship scheme for youths of Niger Delta which was suspended is highly appreciated.The introduction of partnership with governor’s of Niger Delta region and critical stakeholders in the award of contract in NDDC is also seen as a step into the right direction by people of the region. While awaiting white paper on recommendations of the forensic audit of NDDC, Nigerians especially those living in the Niger Delta are impressed by these achievements of President Buhari.

