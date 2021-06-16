Metro & Crime

Scorpion Squad storms Awka as jail breakers unleash terror on Anambra

A new militia and Vigilante Group, known as “Scorpion Squad,” which is akin the former Bakassi Boys has since Saturday taken over the security operations in Awka, Anambra State capital.

 

The militia group, it was learnt, since its security operation in the state had so far arrested 23 suspected armed robbers and cultists, while four of them were said to have been killed in the process. Similarly, the outfit was said to have also recovered arms and stolen Keke tricycle and apprehended owners of Keke tricycles operating during prohibited hours and released them to their rightful owners.

 

The storming of Akwa by the Scorpion Squad is coming three months after some criminal suspects released during jailbreaks by unknown gunmen and EndSARS protests of last year unleashed terror on Anambra State robbing the people, snatching phones, breaking into market shops and attacking eateries.

 

Before the arrival of the Scorpion Squad, residents of Awka and its environs were alleged of going to bed before 7pm, while others attend emergency all night church crusades to avert being attacked by criminals in their homes.

 

Similarly, cultists were said to have been having a free day by engaging in shooting of rival cult groups in day light, as well as those they branded “as police informants” and so far no fewer than 38 persons have been killed in the last two months in Awka.

 

Addressing reporters in Awka yesterday, the Chairman of Ezi-Awka Youth Organisation, Charles Obinna Ijeoma, noted that the group is Scorpion Squad, and not Bakassi Boys as it is being addressed by the people.

 

While adding that people of Awka had no option than to invite the militia group since the police were busy protecting and defending themselves and their stations, he said: “The people of Ezi-Awka made up of seven villages in Awka (the elders and the youths) met over the rising cases of killings, armed robbery, rape and market-shops thefts, as well as cultism decided to invite the Scorpion Squad to take over security in our area.”

