Scotland: Balogun, Aribo shine in Rangers opening day win

Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles duo of Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo, were some of the top performers for Rangers in their 1-0 win against Aberdeen in the opening game of the new Scottish League season on Saturday.
Balogun proved fatigued was for the fainthearted as he impressed on his competitive debut for Rangers having made the switch to the Ibrox Stadium just seven days ago.
The 32-year-old, who was immediately thrown into the starting XI by head coach Steven Gerrard, with another Eagle, Joe Aribo also named in the starting XI, were both impressive in the game.
Rangers took the lead almost halfway into the half when want-away forward Alfredo Morelos fed Ryan Kent with the winger keeping his calm to put the home side 1-0 ahead.
The visitors will then go on to hold on to their 1-0 lead as they claim the vital three points on the opening day of the Scottish Premier League.
Balogun, who was on for the entire match duration earned a game rating of 7.6, making three clearances, one key tackle and blocked shot, winning nine duels and also completing 87% of his passes whilst Aribo finished with a big rating of 7.1.

Reporter

