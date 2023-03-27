World News

Scotland First Minister Emerges Monday

Following Nicola Sturgeon’s surprise resignation, a new Scottish First Minister will be named on Monday, March 27.

This is as members of the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) wrap up two weeks of voting at 12:00 pm (1100 GMT), with the result to be announced later in the day.

Finance Minister, Kate Forbes and Health Minister, Humza Yousaf are favourites in the three-way race, according to an Ipsos poll conducted on March 17 to 21.

Ash Regan, a former Minister in Sturgeon’s cabinet, is an outsider in the three-way contest.

At her last session in the Scottish Parliament as first minister on Thursday, Sturgeon said her successor would be either the second woman in the post or the first from a minority ethnic background.

“Either way, that will send the very powerful message that this, the highest office in the land, is one that any young person in Scotland can aspire to,” she added.

Whoever wins takes over as support stagnates for the SNP’s central policy of independence for Scotland that Sturgeon has championed.

