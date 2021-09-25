News

Scotland records 50 Covid deaths in last 24 hours

Scotland has recorded its highest number of daily Covid-19 deaths in more than seven months.

The latest Scottish government figures show there were 50 deaths reported in the past 24 hours of people who have tested positive.

It is the largest rise in deaths announced in one day since 23 February, reports the BBC.

While Public Health Scotland figures now record a rise of 207 deaths on March 3, this includes cases that had not previously been identified.

A total of 8,514 people have now died in Scotland after testing positive for the virus, although figures from the National Records of Scotland, which also record fatalities where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, put the total at 10,826.

There were also 3,667 new positive cases recorded in the latest daily figures, with the daily test positivity rate at 8.5%, up from 8% the previous day.

A total of 1,011 people were in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, down 46 on the previous day, with 79 patients in intensive care, down seven.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the rise in deaths was a reminder of the need for “continued care”.

“Cases continue to fall in (Scotland) but it always takes time for that to be followed by a fall in the numbers in hospital/ICU or, sadly, dying,” Ms Sturgeon wrote on Twitter.

“Today’s number of deaths reminds us of the risks of this virus and the need for continued care.

“My condolences are with all those grieving loss.”

The highest death tally since last winter came on the day the Scottish government announced it would ease rules on fully-vaccinated people requiring a pre-departure Covid test before travelling to Scotland, bringing it in line with the rest of the UK.

Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, told BBC Radio Scotland’s Drivetime programme that the rise in deaths was “not that unexpected” given the high case numbers in late August and early September.

