Scottish lottery partners  Kakofoni group to promote African arts

The National Lottery Community Funds, Scotland plans at building a stronger relationship between African and Scottish communities by collaborating with JOM charity an affiliation of Kakofoni Group which is arguably African arts biggest player in Scotland.

According to reports they aim to create better interrelationships with the projects by giving participants activities that allows them to interact with others thereby alleviating, isolation, loneliness and depression.

The project will attract people to the Town Milngavie and other areas of East Dumbatonshire including Kirkintilloch.

They are sponsoring the projects because JOM Charity has what it takes to train and also give back to the society

Kakofoni group is an affiliate of JOM Charity and Johfrim Art and Design Studio, a notable African Gallery in Scotland and Nigeria that has redefine the cultural purpose of art in Africa.

The gallery boasts of over 6000 art works excluding sculptures, media etc and seen as the third largest African gallery in it parent country Nigeria and also among the top 10 dealers of art works in West Africa.

The gallery is housing most of Africa’s finest artists works like Ben Enwowu, Abiodun Olaku, Professor Abayomi Baba, Dr David Dale, Nike Okundaye, Twin 77, Bisi Fakeye, Lamidi Fakeye, Uche Edochie and Tola Wewe amongst others.

JOM Charity is collaborating with Kakofoni and Johfrim Arts and Design to organise the Afro-Celtic exhibition with the aim to work against the extinction of the textile arts of Africa and Scotland relating to Admire, tie and die, Tartans and woven cloth.

National Lottery Community Funds, Scotland are partnering with the project because of the history of African textiles in the context of visuals, contents and allegories cannot be over expressed bearing in mind the place of African textiles in a global map.

