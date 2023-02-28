S’Court affirms Edeoga as Enugu LP guber candidate

The Supreme Court has confirmed Chijioke Edeoga as the authentic governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Enugu State.

A full panel of the apex court presided over by Justice Kudirat Kekekere- Ekun yesterday dismissed the appeal filed by Everest Edeh Nnaji and affirmed Edeoga as the validly nominated LP’s candidate for the March 11 Enugu State governorship poll.

The court held that the appeal was dead on arrival owing to the fact that Nnaji did not participate in the primary election held by the party and is unable to satisfy the court that he was a duly nominated candidate by consensus in accordance with the Electoral Act 2022 has failed to demonstrate that there was a special convention affirming him as the consensus candidate.

The court, however, agreed with the lead counsel for the LP Alex Ejesieme (SAN) and M.J Numa (SAN) that the appellant’s contention at the trial court culminating into the appeal was against Public Policy as the appellant lack the requisite locus standi.

