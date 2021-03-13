News Top Stories

S’Court affirms ex-Gov Dariye’s conviction over breach of public trust

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed the conviction of former Plateau State Governor, Senator Joshua Dariye in the charges of criminal breach of trust brought against him by the Federal Government. Dariye’s jail term of 10 years imposed on him by the Court of Appeal was also upheld along with the conviction. The apex court however quashed the criminal misappropriation of funds against the former governor which earned him one year at the Court of Appeal.

Delivering judgment in an appeal filed by the former governor, Justice Helen Ogunwumiju held that the Court of Appeal and a high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were right in their findings in the criminal breach of trust filed against the ex-governor under section 315 of the Penal Code. Justice Ogunwumiju, in the unanimous judgment prepared by Justice Ejembi Eko, which she read disagreed with the two lower courts in their findings on the misappropriation of funds and subsequently quashed it. The misappropriation of funds brought against Dariye under section 309 of the Penal Code carries a maximum of two years imprisonment. Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the high court of the FCT had in 2018 sentenced Dariye to 14 years in the criminal breach of trust, but was reduced to ten years by the Court of Appeal.

The two years imprisonment imposed on the former governor in the charges of miss- appropriation of funds was also reduced to one year by the appellate court. A five-man panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Mary Peter Odili, had, after hearing Dariye’s appeal on December 17, 2020, fixed judgment for March 12, 2021.

Dariye had by his appeal, prayed the apex court to upturn the November 16, 2018 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which convicted him and sentenced him to 10 years for diverting public funds estimated at N1.162billion while he was the governor. A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Stephen Adah, in its decision, upheld an earlier judgment by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), delivered on June 12, 2018.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fuel, electricity hike: Despite NLC strike truce, protest rocks Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

*ASCAB chides NLC, TUC for  ‘betrayal of masses’ In spite of the suspension of strike by the national body of organised Labour, members of the Alliance on Surviving  COVID-19 And Beyond (ASCAB) and other members of civil society organisations, including the Joint Action Front (JAF), Monday staged a peaceful protest across various streets of Ibadan, […]
News

Bakare: Buhari should use Int’l standard to prosecute Lekki shooters

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…proposes one-year military training for NYSC members   The Serving Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt international legal standards to prosecute those who ordered armed soldiers to fire on innocent citizens at Lekki toll gate last Tuesday.   That […]
News Top Stories

20 UITH doctors contract COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

At least 20 doctors have been infected with COVID-19 at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH). President of UITH chapter of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Dr Badmus Habeeb, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. He said that members of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica