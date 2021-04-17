News Top Stories

S’Court affirms Ibezim Imo North Senator-elect

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed Frank Ibezim as the senator-elect for Imo North Senatorial district bye-election. The apex court however voided, nullified and set aside the concurrent judgements of the Federal High Court in Abuja and that of the Court of Appeal also in Abuja, which nullified the candidacy of Ibezim on the grounds of perjury. In a unanimous judgement by the Supreme Court delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, it was held that the suit, which led to disqualification of Ibezim for allegedly supplying false information to secure nomination was statute barred at the time it was instituted.

Justice Agim said in the judgement that the suit was not filed within 14 days when the cause of action arose. Specifically, the apex court held that section 285 of the 1999 was grossly violated by the plaintiff in the suit because the mandatory 14 days for such suit to be filed was not complied with. Besides, the apex court held that the disqualification of Ibezim based on a statute barred suit was a nullity because the burden of proof for false information allegations was not proved as required by law. Justice Agim, while setting aside the judgements of both the federal high court and that of the Court of Appeal held that the appeal of Ibezim against the two judgements was meritorious, enforceable and granted it. The Supreme Court subsequently declared Ibezim as candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the December 5, 2020 by-election and also as winner of the election.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Troops neutralise 2 bandits, rescue 4 kidnap victims in Kaduna

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Kaduna State g ove r n m e n t yesterday said troops of Operation Thunder Strike have neutralised two bandits in Chikun Local Government Area of the state and rescued four kidnap victims. Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna. […]
Feature Top Stories

OKOBABA FIRE: Some powerful persons trying to claim land, behind the fire –Victims

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

• The area was also gutted last year • We have to start from scratch after losing everything A massive fire that swept through the popular Okobaba Sawmill, a slum in Ebute Metta area of Lagos State, last Sunday left many completely shattered. Many houses in the slum were up in flames as residents were […]
News

Reps move to remove minimum wage, prisons from exclusive list

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for a second reading bills seeking to remove the establishment and running of correctional centres and the minimum wage from the exclusive to the concurrent legislative list.   The bills were consequently referred to the House ad hoc committee on the review of the 1999 constitution (as amended) headed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica