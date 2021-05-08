S’Court affirms INEC’s right to deregister political parties

The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed the judgement of the Court of Appeal which okayed the de-registration of the National Unity Party and others. INEC had last year deregistered the parties over failures to win any election during the 2019 general election. In the judgement, delivered by Justice China Nweze, the apex court said that the de-registration of NUP, one of the 74 parties, was done in line with the laws and in compliance with the extant provisions of the Constitution and Electoral Act. With the judgement, the fate of the 74 political parties de-registered by INEC has been sealed.

In the appeal before the apex court, NUP challenged their de-registration by INEC at the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal. The Abuja Division of the Appeal Court had on July 29, 2020, affirmed the powers of the National Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister political parties. Delivering the lead judgment of a panel of the court, Justice Mohammed Idris, held that INEC did not err in law in the deregistration of the National Unity Party, which filed the appeal.

The court upheld the judgment of Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja which had earlier in May cancelled the deregistration of NUP and 73 other political parties for being in breach of section 225(a) of the Nigeria Constitution. The said constitutional provision spells out the minimum election victory a party must record or percentage of votes it must poll to sustain its status as a registered political party. INEC, in deregistering the affected 74 political parties in February stated that they failed to meet the minimum requirement.

Like this: Like Loading...