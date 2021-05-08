News Top Stories

S’Court affirms INEC’s right to deregister political parties

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed the judgement of the Court of Appeal which okayed the de-registration of the National Unity Party and others. INEC had last year deregistered the parties over failures to win any election during the 2019 general election. In the judgement, delivered by Justice China Nweze, the apex court said that the de-registration of NUP, one of the 74 parties, was done in line with the laws and in compliance with the extant provisions of the Constitution and Electoral Act. With the judgement, the fate of the 74 political parties de-registered by INEC has been sealed.

In the appeal before the apex court, NUP challenged their de-registration by INEC at the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal. The Abuja Division of the Appeal Court had on July 29, 2020, affirmed the powers of the National Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister political parties. Delivering the lead judgment of a panel of the court, Justice Mohammed Idris, held that INEC did not err in law in the deregistration of the National Unity Party, which filed the appeal.

The court upheld the judgment of Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja which had earlier in May cancelled the deregistration of NUP and 73 other political parties for being in breach of section 225(a) of the Nigeria Constitution. The said constitutional provision spells out the minimum election victory a party must record or percentage of votes it must poll to sustain its status as a registered political party. INEC, in deregistering the affected 74 political parties in February stated that they failed to meet the minimum requirement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Magu: Forfeited assets auctioned to FG agencies with presidential approval

Posted on Author Reporter

Suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, says some of the forfeited assets recovered by the anti-graft agency were auctioned to ministries and government agencies. Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), had accused the EFCC under Magu of failing to properly account for recovered loot and assets. The […]
News

Hijab: Pandemonium as 10 Kwara grant-aided mission schools try to reopen

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa and Stephen Olufemi Oni

There was pandemonium yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, as the 10 grantaided mission schools in the state tried to reopen as directed by the state government. Trouble started when Christian and Muslim faithful engaged themselves in war of words over the issue, resulting in pelting of one another with stones and pestles. Some […]
News

Internal security: We’ll not allow unpatriotic elements destroy Nigeria – DG DSS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

  The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DGSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, has warned “unpatriotic elements” against actions that threaten national security, saying the secret service will ensure that the unity and corporate existence of the country remained inviolable. While vowing the readiness of the DSS to prosecute its core mandate of detecting and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica