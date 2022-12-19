S’Court affirms Youth Party’s registration

The Supreme Court has affirmed the judgement of the Court of Appeal, declaring the purported deregistration of the Youth Party as illegal, null and void. In a unanimous decision, the court dismissed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s appeal and held that the Youth Party is eligible to participate in the 2023 election. The panel of justices led by Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji upheld the Federal High Court Abuja’s ruling that declared the purported de-registration of the party illegal, null and void as well as that of the Court of Appeal which also “found the action of the appellant very reprehensive”. Youth Party had through its lawyers, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN) Chukwudi Adiukwu and Wale Irokosu, asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal and uphold the judgment of the lower court. The Federal High Court had based its decision on INEC’s persistent disregard for the law and judicial decisions in failing to register the party within the time stipulated in law and preventing it from participating in elections illegally. INEC had failed to register the party despite the judgment against them in a suit between Chukwudi Adiukwu & Ors V. INEC delivered on October 18, 2017 until August 14, 2018, less than five days to the commencement of party primaries in 2018. INEC had also illegally de-registered the Youth Party while both parties were before the Federal High Court over the issue. The electoral body is also at the moment not listing the party on its website as a registered Party or allowing it to participate in any election even in the face of the aforesaid judgment, which had not been set aside or stayed.
