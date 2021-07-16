News Top Stories

S’Court dismisses ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu’s appeal against forfeiture of $9.7m, £74,000

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed the appeal filed by former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Andrew Yakubu against the order of the Federal High Court, Kano forfeiting the $9.7m and £74,000 allegedly found in his Kaduna house to the Federal Government. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Yakubu before a Federal High Court in Abuja over the recovered money. Yakubu had appealed the decision of the Court of Appeal in Kaduna, which upheld the forfeiture order made by the Federal High Court in Kano.At the mention of the appeal, marked: SC/639/2018, Yakubu’s counsel, Ahmad Raji (SAN) told the court that he filed a notice of discontinue on July 14, 2021.

Raji hinged his decision to withdraw the appeal on the fact that his client has another pending appeal before the Supreme Court, which challenges the propriety of Yakubu’s trial. Counsel to the EFCC, Muhammed Abubakar did not object to the decision by the appellant’s counsel to withdraw the appeal but sought an order of dismissal. Ruling, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court, presided over by Justice Mary Peter-Odili first, dismissed the application by EFCC for the dismissal of the appeal for lack of diligent prosecution and proceeded to dismiss the appeal in view of the appellant’s notice of discontinuance.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Treat casualties without ability to pay, FG directs hospitals

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa

Following the unrest in some parts of the country occasioned by the #EndSARS protest, the Federal Government has directed Chief Executive Officers of all Federal Tertiary Hospitals in the country to treat casualties with evocative injuries who do not have ability to pay for healthcare services.   Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, who made […]
News

Kalu mourns victims of Ebonyi bus accident

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has commiserated with families of the victims of the road accident, which happened along Akaeze-Ishiagu axis of Afikpo-Okigwe highway in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, on Friday. While wishing the victims hospitalized quick recovery, Kalu described the incident […]
News

#EndSARS: AOKOYA’s allegation false, inciting –Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Kenneth Ofoma

  …warns Nnamdi Kanu against inciting statements   Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday called on Nigerians in general and Yoruba in particular to discountenance the narrative being pushed by a Yoruba group, the Apapo O’Odua Koya (AOKOYA), insinuating that Igbo youths were behind the destruction of Yoruba businesses and assets in Lagos by hoodlums […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica