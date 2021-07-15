News Top Stories

S’Court dismisses ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu’s appeal against forfeiture of $9.7m, £74,000

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Comment(0)

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed the appeal filed by former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Andrew Yakubu against the order of Federal High Court, Kano forfeiting the $9.7m and £74,000 allegedly found in his Kaduna house to the Federal Government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Yakubu before a Federal High Court in Abuja over the recovered money.

Yakubu had appealed the decision of the Court of Appeal in Kaduna, which upheld the forfeiture order made by the Federal High Court in Kano.

At the mention of the appeal, marked: SC/639/2018, Yakubu’s counsel, Ahmad Raji (SAN) told the court that he filed a notice of discontinue on July 14, 2021.

Raji hinged his decision to withdraw the appeal on the fact that his client has another pending appeal before the Supreme Court, which challenges the propriety of Yakubu’s trial.

Counsel to the EFCC, Muhammed Abubakar did not object to the decision by the appellant’s counsel to withdraw the appeal but sought an order of dismissal.

Ruling, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court, presided over by Justice Mary Peter-Odili first, dismissed the application by EFCC for the dismissal of the appeal for lack of diligent prosecution and proceeded to dismiss the appeal in view of the appellant’s notice of discontinuance.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lawan: We’re reversing insecurity, working on economy to make it better

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday said that the spate of insecurity in parts of the country was being reversed by improved efforts of the nation’s armed forces. This was as Lawan expressed optimism that the country would soon come out of her current recession, following the implementation of the 2020 capital budget […]
News Top Stories

Nigerian army capable of fighting insurgency, only needs equipment –Generals Anyamelechi, Sura

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Musa Pam

…say it’s dangerous to invite foreign powers The worsening insecurity in the country, occasioned by insurgency, banditry and other internal security threats, will be a thing of the past, if the required weapons and equipment were provided fighting forces undertaking major operations across theatres. This was the view of a retired Brigadier-General, Godwin Anyalemechi, who […]
News

Group awards 40 global youth achievers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A Nigeria-based nongovernmental organisation (NGO), Make Me Elegant Foundation, is set to recognise forty young people across the globe.   The foundation, headed by Mrs. Kehinde Okoroafor, an entrepreneur, who is also the chief executive officer of Nextlevelhair Manufacturing, said her passion in helping and empowering widows and young women and people across the globe […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica