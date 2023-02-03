S’Court dismisses suit against Oyetola’s participation in gov poll

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to nullify the nomination and participation of former Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola and his deputy, Benedict Alabi, in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

A five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Chima Nweze, dismissed the appeal as lacking in merit after it compelled the counsel for the PDP, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN) to withdraw it. The PDP had approached the Supreme Court, praying it to reinstate the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja which voided the nomination of Oyetola and Alabi as the flag bearers of the APC in the election.

The High Court, in the judgement that was delivered by Justice Emeka Nwite, based its decision on the ground that governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, who submitted Oyetola’s name and that of his deputy to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), violated the provisions of Section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The court held that Buni acted in contravention of the provision of Section 183 of the Constitution when he held dual executive positions as the Governor of Yobe and the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of APC. It maintained that decisions taken by governor Buni, including the forwarding of the names of Oyetola and Alabi, to the INEC, amounted to a nullity in law. However, dissatisfied with the verdict, the APC went to the Court of Appeal and obtained an order that set it aside.

