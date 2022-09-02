News

S’Court explains judgment in APGA leadership crisis

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Supreme Court yesterday cleared air on the raging controversies and misconception of its judgment on the leadership crisis of the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA. The apex court said the judgment delivered on October 14, 2021 was between one Chief Jude Okeke and APGA with three other respondents while one Chief Edozie Njoku was never made a party in the proceedings and judgment.

A statement by the Court’s Director of Press and Information, Dr Akande Festus said that one Chief Edozie Njoku who sought to be joined in the appeal was not joined and therefore not a party to the final judgment that resolved the leadership crisis.

The statement warned that any judgment order containing parties different from the parties on record did not emanate from the Supreme Court and should therefore be disregarded. The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the misconception being peddled by some members of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) regarding the judgment of the Supreme Court in Appeal Number: SC/ CV/687/2021: Chief Jude Okeke Versus ALL PROGRESSIVES GRAND ALLIANCE (APGA) & 3 ORS, delivered on 14th October, 2021, which is causing confusion within the party fold; and by extension, the public space.

 

Our Reporters

