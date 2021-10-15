S’Court judgement: APGA now preferred party, says Oye

National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Ozonkpu Victor Ike Oye, said the party remained a preferred party for genuine lover of democracy despite the wave of defections that greeted the party. Oye who was yesterday affirmed as National Chairman of the party by the Supreme Court, assured that APGA will continue to open up the space for equal participation by all genuine members of the party. He said: “Be rest assured that we will be magnanimous in victory, because we believe that leadership comes from God.

“We thank the judiciary for their doggedness in defending the cause of democracy and shutting out those whose activities are inimical to national development and ethos.” He said the unanimously dismissal of the twinsuit filed by Jude Okeke and his cohorts against his leadership of the party was because of God’s mercifulness and compassion. Oye called for unity by party members, as the November 6 governorship draws nearer.

