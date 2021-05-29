News

S’Court judgement: Obaseki’s victory, triumph of people’s will -PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the Supreme Court judgement, which upheld the election of Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, is a triumph of the will of the people over anti-democratic forces. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, added that the judgement, which threw out the petition of All Progressives Congress (APC), reinforced the popularity of the PDP and Governor Obaseki in Edo State. The party urged Governor Obaseki to continue in his commitment towards the development of the state and the wellbeing of his people in line with the manifesto and ideology of the PDP.

It also noted the empowerment of the people and the infrastructure development of Edo State in critical areas of healthcare, education, agriculture and food production, oil and gas, industrialisation among others. The party commended the judiciary for its courage in upholding justice and the will of the people in the Edo governorship election.

