News

S’Court judgement, victory for Anambra people –Ozigbo

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA and Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 6 governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo has described the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed his nomination by the party as its candidate as a win for the people of Anambra State.

The candidate who was at the PDP national secretariat said with the judgement, his victory at the election is assured. He does not see the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as threat to PDP winning the election, adding that PDP is a grassroots party that has been attracting members from the people at the grassroots level. According to him, over 700 APC and APGA members defected to APC from Orumba North Local Government Area.

He expressed worry at the security situation in the state and blamed the state governor Willie Obiano for abdicating his responsibilities. He said: “Insecurity is troubling because, unfortunately, we keep having cases where lives are lost, and indeed nothing in life is worth the life of one person how much more when more people are found dead.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Benue to recruit 2,300 personnel for community policing

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State security council yesterday approved the recruitment of 2,300 personnel of community policing and 460 Community Volunteer Guards (CVGs), also known as Vigilante, to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies and tackle the security challenges of the state. Governor Samuel Ortom, who announced this while briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, said the […]
News Top Stories

e-transmission: Act in national interest, save Nigeria’s democracy, PDP govs tell NASS

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have advised the National Assembly to listen to the wishes of Nigerians on the issue of electronic transmission of election results. The two chambers of the National Assembly before the lawmakers embark on their annual recess passed different versions of the Electoral Act Amendment […]
News

Kebbi inaugurates 16-man Community Policing Advisory Committee

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has inaugurated a 16-member State Community Policing Advisory Committee, to further bolster the security of lives and property.   The committee, which was inaugurated at the Government House, was headed by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Agunbiade Oluyemi Lasore, while the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammdu Ilyasu Bashar, was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica