S’Court judgement, victory for Anambra people –Ozigbo

Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 6 governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo has described the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed his nomination by the party as its candidate as a win for the people of Anambra State.

The candidate who was at the PDP national secretariat said with the judgement, his victory at the election is assured. He does not see the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as threat to PDP winning the election, adding that PDP is a grassroots party that has been attracting members from the people at the grassroots level. According to him, over 700 APC and APGA members defected to APC from Orumba North Local Government Area.

He expressed worry at the security situation in the state and blamed the state governor Willie Obiano for abdicating his responsibilities. He said: “Insecurity is troubling because, unfortunately, we keep having cases where lives are lost, and indeed nothing in life is worth the life of one person how much more when more people are found dead.

Like this: Like Loading...