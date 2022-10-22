Politics

S’Court judgment on Delta PDP, call for reconciliation – Elumelu

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has said the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in Delta State must be seen by all as a clarion call to set aside all personal and group interests and unite as a family.

Elumelu, who stated this in a statement in Abuja Saturday, said the judgment, which upheld Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as the Delta State governorship candidate rather than Hon. David Edevbie,  presents to the PDP a “No victor, no vanquished” situation.

“Now that all litigations related to the PDP governorship ticket in Delta State are over, I call on Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori Sheriff and Hon. David Edevbie to come together and join forces to deliver a winning campaign.

“I also urge them to call their supporters together because we can only succeed if we go into the elections as a united front.

“What is paramount at this moment is to work together to ensure the victory of the PDP in the interest of the people of Delta State.

“We must therefore positively utilize this opportunity and come together, reconcile all our difference, embrace one another, forge a stronger and more united PDP in Delta State in the interest of our people,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Kano APC facing eight court cases -Party Secretary

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, has revealed that the party is facing eight court cases filed by some aggrieved members. The ruling party was plunged into crisis immediately after the primary election as some aggrieved members left, with others taking legal action against the party. Speaking […]
Politics

Saro-Wiwa brought Niger Delta situation to the world – Ofehe

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

            Comrade Sunny Ofehe, a human rights activist, is the Founder and Executive Director of Hope for Niger Delta Campaign (HNDC). In this interview with Felix Nwaneri, he speaks on the 25th anniversary of the killing of Ken Saro-Wiwa and Ogoni Nine activists by the General Sani Abacha regime   […]
Politics

Obaseki reconciles with Oshiomhole, says no personal grudge with ex-APC chair

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki at the weekend in Auchi reconciled with his predecessor and godfather, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, admitting  that he has no personal grudges against the  former All Progressive Congress (APC) Chairman. But dislikes his style of politics. Obaseki disclosed this to journalists in Auchi, Etsako-West Local Government Area of the state, at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica