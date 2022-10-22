S’Court judgment on Delta PDP, call for reconciliation – Elumelu

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has said the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in Delta State must be seen by all as a clarion call to set aside all personal and group interests and unite as a family.

Elumelu, who stated this in a statement in Abuja Saturday, said the judgment, which upheld Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as the Delta State governorship candidate rather than Hon. David Edevbie, presents to the PDP a “No victor, no vanquished” situation.

“Now that all litigations related to the PDP governorship ticket in Delta State are over, I call on Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori Sheriff and Hon. David Edevbie to come together and join forces to deliver a winning campaign.

“I also urge them to call their supporters together because we can only succeed if we go into the elections as a united front.

“What is paramount at this moment is to work together to ensure the victory of the PDP in the interest of the people of Delta State.

“We must therefore positively utilize this opportunity and come together, reconcile all our difference, embrace one another, forge a stronger and more united PDP in Delta State in the interest of our people,” he said.