S’Court justices protest letter: APC emasculating judiciary – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the protest letter by justices of the Supreme Court to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed over their welfare, was a confirmation of the emasculation of the judiciary by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba Thursday also said there is a systemic design by the Federal Government to ensure that the judiciary is stifled and handicapped to deliver on its constitutional duty as an independent arm of government.

The party stated that the evidence of the systemic emasculation of the judiciary was manifest in the unrelenting intimidation and harassment of judges by the APC administration, including the midnight attacks and unlawful removal of judicial officers.

PDP regretted that instead of personally addressing the issues raised by the justices, the CJN allowed his media aide to respond “to the revered Justices of the Supreme Court via a press statement in a manner that shows impunity and utter disregard to the justices and the institution of the judiciary.”

 

