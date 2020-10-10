News

S’Court justices: Why S’East was excluded by Buhari –Bamidele

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has clarified that the recent nomination of eight jurists for appointment as Supreme Court justices by President Muhammadu Buhari, was in compliance with the provisions of the law.

Bamidele, who made the clarification at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, during the screening session of the nominees, said that no law was breached in the process, stating that the Constitution and the federal character principle were observed in the process.

He said: “And based on this comes a very big concern; some said there was nobody from the South-East, and some said why should five people come the North and only three from the South.

