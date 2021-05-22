News

S’Court nullifies removal of Ado Ekiti chief, dismisses monarch’s decision

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has negated the decision taken by the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe on the deposition of Edemo of Ado Ekiti, Chief James Bamidele Aduloju. The Apex court disapproved with the Ewi over removal of Chief Aduloju as Edemo and installation of one Dayo Fajemilua as replacement. Joined in the suit were: Dayo Fajemilua (1st respondent) and the Ewi of Ado Ekiti as second respondent. The Supreme Court of Nigeria in its Judgment delivered on Friday by Justice Samuel Oseji, affirmed Chief Aduloju as the authentic Edemo of Ado Ekiti.

Justice Oseji declared as a nullity, “the nomination and appointment of Dayo Fajemilua as Edemo of Ado-Ekiti by the Ewi of Ado during the pendency of a court action, “I declare that Chief James Bamidele Aduloju remains the authentic Edemo of Ado-Ekiti”.

The Apex Court also restrained the Ewi from suspending or deposing the reinstated Chief under no circumstance. The Supreme Court also ruled that the actions of the trial Judge at the Ekiti State High Court, Justice I.O. Ogunmoye, which dismissed the case at the trial level, amounted to abdication of judicial duty and lack of fair hearing. In 2012, Ewi of Ado Ekiti removed Chief Aduloju as Edemo, sequel to a disagreement over landed property located along Ijan road in the state capital.

