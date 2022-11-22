S’Court orders ex- S’African President Zuma back to jail

South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal has ordered former President Jacob Zuma to return to prison after his conditional release on health grounds.

According to African News, the court, yesterday, said Zuma’s freedom was contrary to the law after he officially completed serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court.

The 80-year-old was convicted in June 2021 for stubbornly refusing to testify before a commission investigating corruption under his presidency (2009-2018). Zuma’s imprisonment was greeted with a wave of violence and looting which ledtothedeathof 350persons.

Two months later, he was released for health reasons and placed under judicial supervision. The court “considers that Mr Zuma’s conditional release on medical grounds was contrary to the law.”

