S’Court rejects request to review own judgment on Ebonyi PDP guber ticket

The Supreme Court has struck out a request by a factional governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Senator Joseph Obinna Ogba for a review of its final judgment which upheld Chief Chukwuma Odii Ifeanyi as the candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections. Presided over by Justice Amina Adamu Augie, the apex struck out the request following the dramatic withdrawal of a motion to that effect by Chief Paul Erokoro, the counsel to Ogba. At Friday’s proceedings, Erokoro, a had attempted to argue for a prayer for the court to review its earlier judgment which recognized Ifeanyi as the PDP governorship candidate.

Prompting the mood of the Court to the request, the senior lawyer beat a retreat and dramatically withdrew the processes filed on behalf of his client when it became apparent that the Apex Court would not yield to his request. Consequently, Justice Amina Augie on behalf of others struck out the request.

Before the withdrawal, counsel to Ifeanyi, Chief Chris Uche, had opposed the request on the grounds that it constituted a gross abuse of the Supreme Court. Uche had prayed the Court to uphold its finality policy as the highest Court in the land, adding that any attempt to grant the request of Ogba will not augur well for the judiciary.

He pleaded with the Apex Court to turn down the request on the grounds of being frivolous, unmeritorious, and a strange invitation that must not be honoured by the Court. The Supreme Court had on September 14, 2022 in its final judgment in an appeal marked SC/CV/939/2022 affirmed Ifeanyi as the authentic PDP governorship candidate having emerged from a primary election conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party. The Court had struck out an appeal on the grounds that the issue of nomination of candidates for elective office is an internal affair of political parties and that no court has jurisdiction to entertain it. However, dissatisfied, Joseph Obinna Ogba returned to the same court seeking a review of the September 14 judgment but was withdrawn by his counsel.

 

