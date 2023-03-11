News Top Stories

S’Court removes Shekarau as Kano Central Senator-elect

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comments Off on S’Court removes Shekarau as Kano Central Senator-elect

The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed Rufai Hanga as the Senator-elect for Kano Central Senatorial District of Kano State under the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). The apex court, however, kicked out a former Kano State governor and former Minister of Education, Ibrahim Shekarau, as the candidate of the NNPP in the February 25, National Assembly election.

Delivering judgement in an appeal brought before it by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the court upheld the judgements of a Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal both in Abuja, which had earlier upheld the candidature of Hanga, as the Senatorial candidate of the party. In the judgement prepared by Justice Uwani Musa Aba-Aji but delivered by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, the Supreme Court held that INEC’s appeal lacked merit and substance and thereafter dismissed it in its entirety.

The Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal had in their previous judgements upheld Hanga as the Senatorial Candidate of the NNPP for Kano Central following the withdrawal of Ibrahim Shekarau as a member of the party and Senatorial Candidate due to irreconcilable differences he had with the party leadership. However, rather than obey the Federal High Court order, INEC took it upon itself and appealed the judgement at the end of which it lost at the Appellate Court. Not satisfied with the judgements of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, the electoral umpire proceeded to the Supreme Court to challenge the concurrent findings of the two courts, which upheld Hanga as the lawful candidate of the NNPP Kano Central Senatorial District. The apex court in the final verdict, resolved the two formulated issues against ONE and disagreed with it completely in its arguments

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Naira scarcity may affect military operations – NSA

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, has said the issues surrounding the implementation of the redesigned naira notes may affect military operations if not properly handled. He also advised the House of Representatives to look for ways to resolve the crisis arising from the scarcity of the new naira notes even as […]
News Top Stories

Poll Results: INEC betrayed Nigerians game-changing watershed with BVAS –Aniagwu

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA

Thespokespersonof the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has blamed the Independent NationalElectoralCommission (INEC) for failing to comply substantially to the dictates of the Bimodal Voters Automatic System (BVAS) as provided for in the electoral act. Aniagwu, who is the Commissioner for Information in Delta State, said the Commission dubiously shifted […]
News

Abia blasts Adeyemi over comment on Ikpeazu

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Abia State government yesterday blasted a Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial Zone, Senator Smart Adeyemi, asking him to seek psychiatrist for help over an alleged derogatory comment he made against Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.   Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, in a statement made available to New Telegraph described the statement allegedly […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica