S’Court removes Shekarau as Kano Central Senator-elect

The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed Rufai Hanga as the Senator-elect for Kano Central Senatorial District of Kano State under the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). The apex court, however, kicked out a former Kano State governor and former Minister of Education, Ibrahim Shekarau, as the candidate of the NNPP in the February 25, National Assembly election.

Delivering judgement in an appeal brought before it by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the court upheld the judgements of a Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal both in Abuja, which had earlier upheld the candidature of Hanga, as the Senatorial candidate of the party. In the judgement prepared by Justice Uwani Musa Aba-Aji but delivered by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, the Supreme Court held that INEC’s appeal lacked merit and substance and thereafter dismissed it in its entirety.

The Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal had in their previous judgements upheld Hanga as the Senatorial Candidate of the NNPP for Kano Central following the withdrawal of Ibrahim Shekarau as a member of the party and Senatorial Candidate due to irreconcilable differences he had with the party leadership. However, rather than obey the Federal High Court order, INEC took it upon itself and appealed the judgement at the end of which it lost at the Appellate Court. Not satisfied with the judgements of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, the electoral umpire proceeded to the Supreme Court to challenge the concurrent findings of the two courts, which upheld Hanga as the lawful candidate of the NNPP Kano Central Senatorial District. The apex court in the final verdict, resolved the two formulated issues against ONE and disagreed with it completely in its arguments

