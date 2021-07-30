S’Court ruling: APC lacks structure of political party – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the pronouncement of the Supreme Court in the Ondo governorship election has rendered the All Progressives Congress (APC) invalid as a political party.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference, said by the decision of the apex court, APC has become technically invalid and lacks the statutory structure to operate as a political party in Nigeria.

Ologbondiyan stated that the pronouncement of the Supreme Court pointed to the nullity of subsistence and activities of the APC as a political party for having a sitting governor, Mai Mala Buni as its chairman.

According to him, this is in total violation of section 183 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as well as the provisions of Article 17(4) of the APC constitution.

He added that a further interpretation of the pronouncement of the Supreme Court “showed that all activities of the APC under Mai Mala Buni, including nomination of candidates for elections, agreements, official decision reached, establishment of committees for statutory activities as well as its planned ward, local government and states congresses now hang loosely on the threat of invalidity.

“The fate of the APC as a defunct party is already sealed and the party cannot come out of this self-inflicted quagmire even if it engages in the drama of appointing a new National Chairman in place of Mai Mala Buni.”

Like this: Like Loading...