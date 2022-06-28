News

S’Court Ruling: N’Assembly moves to amend Electoral Act

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said the National Assembly will push to amend the 2022 Electoral Act to address “the weaknesses of the law”.

Lawan said Tuesday in response to a motion on a matter of urgent public importance brought to the floor by former Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North) on the judgment of the Supreme Court on Section 84(12) of the 2022 Electoral Act.

The Supreme Court on Friday struck out a suit filed by President Muhammadu Buhari and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami seeking to void the provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

In its judgment, a seven-member panel of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Musa Mohammed, unanimously held that Buhari, having participated in the making of the law by assenting to it, could not turn around to fault its provisions.

And Lawan described it as a “landmark” judgment, saying the verdict of the apex court vindicated the National Assembly.

According to him, further amendments to the Act will strengthen it ahead of the 2023 general election.

Citing Order 42 of the Senate Standing Orders, Abdullahi commended the 9th Assembly for resisting the pressure from the executive to amend Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Abdullahi, however, stressed the need to amend the Electoral Act to revert to the direct mode of primary.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ondo approves N360m for WAEC fees

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Ondo State Government has approved the payment of School Certificate Examination Fees otherwise known as WAEC Fees for students in public schools across the state. The move by the state government was sequel to the approval of a memo sent to the governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, by the State Ministry of Education, Science and […]
News

Insecurity: Withdraw Police officers attached to VIPs to secure campuses – Students urge IGP

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The National Association of University Students (NAUS) Sunday called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba to immediately withdraw police operatives attached to VIPs across the country and redeploy them to various institutions of learning to protect the lives of students.     The students’ body lamented the incessant attacks on university […]
News

Those against open grazing ban encouraging killings – Umahi replies Malami

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…urges angry S’East youths to give govs six months to address grievances Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has said that those kicking against the ban on open grazing by the Southern governors are encouraging the continuation of killings by herders across the country. Umahi, also the Chairman of the South-east Governors Forum, said this Thursday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica