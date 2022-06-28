S’Court Ruling: N’Assembly moves to amend Electoral Act

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said the National Assembly will push to amend the 2022 Electoral Act to address “the weaknesses of the law”.

Lawan said Tuesday in response to a motion on a matter of urgent public importance brought to the floor by former Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North) on the judgment of the Supreme Court on Section 84(12) of the 2022 Electoral Act.

The Supreme Court on Friday struck out a suit filed by President Muhammadu Buhari and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami seeking to void the provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

In its judgment, a seven-member panel of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Musa Mohammed, unanimously held that Buhari, having participated in the making of the law by assenting to it, could not turn around to fault its provisions.

And Lawan described it as a “landmark” judgment, saying the verdict of the apex court vindicated the National Assembly.

According to him, further amendments to the Act will strengthen it ahead of the 2023 general election.

Citing Order 42 of the Senate Standing Orders, Abdullahi commended the 9th Assembly for resisting the pressure from the executive to amend Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Abdullahi, however, stressed the need to amend the Electoral Act to revert to the direct mode of primary.

