S’Court ruling: You goofed over Buni, APC’s lawyer tells Keyamo

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

 

The Counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Michael Akintola (SAN) in the suite against the Ondo State, Rotimi Akintola has dismissed fears that the leadership of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee by the Governor of Yobe State constitutes any legal encumbrances to the party.

Akintola, who spoke at the National Secretariat of the party, expressed disappointment to the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo’s (SAN) position on the judgment of the Supreme Court and the implication on the party with Buni as the National Chairman.

Keyamo had on Wednesday called on the party to remove Buni as National Chairman as judgment of the Supreme Court of Ondo State governorship tussle was won by APC on technical grounds

According to Keyamo, the continued retention of Buni as National Chairman could spell doom for the party.

But reacting to the minister’s disposition, Akintola said it has no bases in law as the Supreme Court ruling had nothing to do with Buni.

He assured party members that no any election conducted by Buni as National Chairman would be void on the grounds that he signed any document.

