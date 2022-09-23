News

S’Court strikes out suit to zone Presidential ticket to S’East

The Supreme Court has struck out a suit instituted against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to enforce the party’s zoning and rotatory policy ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The Court on Friday, in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, struck out the suit on the ground of lack of jurisdiction to entertain it.

A presidential aspirant of the PDP and former Deputy Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Cosmos Ndukwe instituted the suit against his party, praying for an order to compel it to uphold the zoning and rotatory policy of the party.

Specifically, the presidential aspirant sought for order of the court to compel PDP to zone the nomination of its presidential candidate to the South East geo-political zone of the country.

However, Justice Jauro held that the suit was not justiciable on the ground that the nomination of candidates for election is an internal affairs of political parties.

 

Reporter

