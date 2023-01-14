News Top Stories

S’Court throws out Abacha family’s suit seeking to stop assets forfeiture

The Supreme Court on Friday threw out an application filed by the family of late Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha seeking to stop the Federal Government from re-opening criminal forfeiture proceedings against the former head of state. Delivering judgment in the appeal, Justice Emmanuel Agim, upheld the judgments of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal. The lower courts had earlier upheld the powers of the Federal Government to reopen criminal forfeiture proceedings against the family.

The court however dismissed the appeal marked SC/641/2013 filed by Mohammed, the eldest surviving son of Abacha, and his brother, Abba for lacking in merit and substance. The Federal Government intends to probe the family members over their alleged complicity in looting the nation’s treasury during Abacha’s administration.

The appeal was against the July 25, 2013 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Kaduna Division, which affirmed the judgment given by the Federal High Court also sitting in Kaduna on June 26, 2009, rejecting a suit by the Abacha family. Listed as respondents in the appeal are the Attorney- General of the Federation AGF, the Inspector- General of Police IGP, DCP P. Y. Hana (Chairman, Special Investigation Panel), the National Security Adviser (NSA) and Sonja Nachbaur of the Principality of Liechtensteiner. Saturday Telegraph recalled that former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration had in 1999 alleged criminal misappropriation of funds against the late Abacha, members of his family and some companies linked to them. Based on the allegations, the then AGF, the late Bola Ige, acting for the Federal Government, made a request to the government of the Principality of Liechtenstein for mutual assistance and to initiate criminal proceedings of forfeiture against members of the Abacha family and companies in which they had interests

 

