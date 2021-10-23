News Top Stories

S’Court uncovers mix-up in list, drops SAN 24 hours after announcement

The Supreme Court of Nigeria yesterday uncovered a mix-up in the list of 72 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) designatesmade public on Thursday October 21 in Abuja. The apex court through The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) confirmed on Friday that the list of lawyers elevated to SAN rank and released on Thursday contained an error.

The LPPC Secretary and acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajia Hajjo Sarki Bello, in a statement, said a name on the list was not properly identified. Bello said, while the actual appointee is “Osaka, Benjamin Nwora esq,” he was wrongly identified in the list of Thursday as “Nworka Chidi Benjamin esq,” and listed as number 43 on the list. Part of the statement reads: “In the press release issued by this office yesterday, 21st October 2021 announcing the list of successful applicants for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Nworka, Chidi Benjamin, Esq, listed as No 43 was mistakenly included in the list of advocate appointees. “The actual successful applicant that ought to be in the said list is Osaka, Benjamin Nwora, Esq. “The mix-up is highly regretted and we apologise to all persons affected by it,” it said.

