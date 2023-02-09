S’Court Verdict On Naira Swap: Buhari meets with Emefiele

P resident Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, at the State House, Abuja. The meeting, which happened shortly after the Federal Executive Council meeting, took place hours after the Supreme Court restrained the Federal Government from implementing the February 10 deadline for the old 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes to cease being legal tenders.

On Monday, the governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states had in a motion ex parte filed by their lawyer, AbdulHakeem Mustapha, prayed the Supreme Court to stop the CBN’s naira redesign policy. A seven-person panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro unanimously granted an interim injunction restraining the FG, CBN and deposit banks from implementing the February 10, deadline pending the determination of a notice in respect of the issue on February 15. Emefiele did not speak with journalists after the meeting.

