S'Court Verdict On Naira Swap: Buhari meets with Emefiele

P resident Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, at the State House, Abuja. The meeting, which happened shortly after the Federal Executive Council meeting, took place hours after the Supreme Court restrained the Federal Government from implementing the February 10 deadline for the old 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes to cease being legal tenders.

On Monday, the governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states had in a motion ex parte filed by their lawyer, AbdulHakeem Mustapha, prayed the Supreme Court to stop the CBN’s naira redesign policy. A seven-person panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro unanimously granted an interim injunction restraining the FG, CBN and deposit banks from implementing the February 10, deadline pending the determination of a notice in respect of the issue on February 15. Emefiele did not speak with journalists after the meeting.

 

Our Reporters

News

Iran Vows Revenge for general’s Killing If Trump, Pompeo Not Put on Trial

Posted on Author Reporter

  Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, speaking on the second anniversary of the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani by the United States, said that former U.S. President Donald Trump must face trial for the killing or Tehran would take revenge. Iran and groups allied with it in Iraq and other countries have been holding events to […]
News

Kanu denies complicity of allies in detention from Kenya

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has denied reports that some of his close allies and family members were instrumental in his rearrest in Kenya. Kanu, who has been agitating for the actualisation of Biafra was rearrested in Kenya and repatriated to continue his trial. This disclaimer was issued yesterday, […]
News

Ogun gov Abiodun receives father’s remains

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Family of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Friday, received the remains of his late father, Pa Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, who passed away in the United Kingdom on August 2, at the age of 89.   The governor’s family was joined by the Lagos State deputy governor, Dr. Femi Hamzat and his Ogun State […]

