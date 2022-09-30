News

S’Court Verdict: Osun PDP hails judiciary

Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has praised the judiciary for living up to its expectation as the house of justice even as the party reaffirmed that Prince Dotun Babayemi stands expelled from the party. The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the nomination of Ademola Adeleke as the candidate of the PDP for the July 16 governorship election.

The apex court dismissed the case filed a factional candidate of the party Dotun Babayemi, affirming that Adeleke was validly elected in the primary election. In a statement by its Caretaker Chairman, Dr Adekunle Akindele, the PDP recalled its earlier statement that the judiciary is a newly remodeled, one which is addicted to due process in compliance with the law and its precedents, urging the supporters to remain calm. Akindele, who described yesterday as another landmark for Osun people, said the court was no longer a ground for frivolity.

 

