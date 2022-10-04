S’Court Verdict: Osun PDP issues stern warning to members

Dotun Babayemi’s expulsion and subsequent defeat at the Supreme Court are lessons to other anti-party activists that stiff sanctions await them unless they recoil before it is too late, Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared.

Speaking while receiving some leaders of the party from Ayedaade local government yesterday, the State Caretaker Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, said the PDP is resolved to enforce discipline within its rank and file even as he commends Babayemi’s word for doing the needful by rooting out the expelled politician.

Noting that Babayemi was granted a long rope to hang himself, the party Chairman said the obstinately defiant behaviour of the Gbongon born politician only served to confirm that he was indeed sent on a mission to destroy the PDP, warning that anybody who follow that path again will receive instant sanction.

“Let me put on record that we never expect any regret from Mr Babayemi as he was a self -confessed spy while in our party. We also did not solicit for his poisoned advice on how to govern Osun State.”

