News

S’Court Verdict: Osun PDP issues stern warning to members

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo Comment(0)

Dotun Babayemi’s expulsion and subsequent defeat at the Supreme Court are lessons to other anti-party activists that stiff sanctions await them unless they recoil before it is too late, Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared.

Speaking while receiving some leaders of the party from Ayedaade local government yesterday, the State Caretaker Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, said the PDP is resolved to enforce discipline within its rank and file even as he commends Babayemi’s word for doing the needful by rooting out the expelled politician.

 

Noting that Babayemi was granted a long rope to hang himself, the party Chairman said the obstinately defiant behaviour of the Gbongon born politician only served to confirm that he was indeed sent on a mission to destroy the PDP, warning that anybody who follow that path again will receive instant sanction.

“Let me put on record that we never expect any regret from Mr Babayemi as he was a self -confessed spy while in our party. We also did not solicit for his poisoned advice on how to govern Osun State.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Long naps in seniors may be sign of dementia

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Daytime napping among older people is a normal part of ageing, but researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found that it may also signal early sign of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.   These are the results of a new study published in the “ Alzheimer’s and Dementia’: The Journal  of the Alzheimer’s Association. […]
News

Police discover decomposing body of kidnap victim

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Police Command in Rivers said it has discovered the decomposing corpse of Mr Ereba Dinabari, 38, who was recently abducted from his residence in Woji area of Port Harcourt. The command’s spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Thursday in Port Harcourt. Omoni said […]
News

Lawan: We’re reversing insecurity, working on economy to make it better

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday said that the spate of insecurity in parts of the country was being reversed by improved efforts of the nation’s armed forces. This was as Lawan expressed optimism that the country would soon come out of her current recession, following the implementation of the 2020 capital budget […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica