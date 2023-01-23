Scramble for lucrative Nigeria’s aviation market intensifies

SAATM opens space, nations revive airlines

The lucrative Nigerian routes have become attractions to many airlines that are scrambling for the nation’s aviation market. A source in the Ministry of Aviation, who spoke to New Telegraph under the condition of anonymity, said the signing of Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) with some countries in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East could see the resumption of new airlines to the country. Nigeria had in December 2022 signed an air pact between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Seychelles. The pact had been ratified. They both agreed that the signing would further promote the African Union Agenda 2063 and called on citizens of both countries to latch on to the opportunities of the BASA for their mutual benefit. Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Aviation had eearlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and initial Air Services Agreement (ASA) with Senegal, Benin Republic, Ethiopia, Kenya, Finland, Cameroon, Morocco, Suriname, India, Sudan, and Uganda. Some of these countries have revived their national airlines with plans to take advantage of burgeoning Nigeria’s aviation market and to reap abundantly from the gains of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM). Amid the challenges, African nations are undaunted and have continued to make investments in new national airlines to take advantage of the new economic policies of the Africa Union (AU). While Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Chad among others have already started their airlines, Nigeria and Ghana are some of the nations determined to revive their national or flag carrier airlines. Some of the latest attempts, however, involve partnerships with the private sector—in contrast to the public model many believe led to earlier flag carriers’ failure. Just recently, 15 African countries agreed to further unify the continent by easing travel restrictions. Dubbed the SAATM, this initiative has won 15 signatures from 15 African countries that have all agreed to merge to some degree their aviation markets. The 15 countries using their national carriers to drive this initiative are Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, South Africa, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Ghana in anticipation of its new airline, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria in anticipation of its national carrier or any other willing private airlines, Senegal, Togo and Zambia. Nigeria is a very large market that everyone wants to exploit. The lack of a strong national airline or strong flag carrier airlines from Nigeria, not a few said would make it extremely difficult to go into the countries in the continent to exploit the same way they do ours. National President of the Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association (ATSSSAN) and Assistant General Manager, Legal at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority NCAA), Ilitrus Ahmadu, expressed optimism that Nigeria will maximise the benefits of these opportunities with the emergence of its own national carrier. He noted that within the context of the SAATM agenda, West African states that had national airlines went down. They have either resuscitated their national carrier or are in the process of doing that. He explained that most African countries were resuscitating their ‘dead’ national airlines because they had identified that SAATM is a government project and the key actors to drive the African aviation policy after many governments in the continent realized the failings of key actors in the private sector in Africa.

